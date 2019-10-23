Lonnie Stueve, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 54 on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Joplin, Mo.
Visitation: Friday from 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Brotherly Love,” “Dad’s Old Number,” “In the Air Tonight.”
Honorary Pallbearers (Grandchildren): Rylee, Aybel, Vivian, Dax.
Pallbearers: Greg Skelton, Donnie Mickey, Preston Stueve, Cody Stueve.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Lunch and Fellowship: At the American Legion Hall in Modale following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Lonnie was born on April 6, 1965, in Missouri Valley, to Denis and Janice Stueve.
Lonnie worked in the automotive industry most of his life and spent the last several years in Nevada, Mo.
Lonnie loved spending his free time hunting, fishing, or golfing, and his Saturdays were usually spent watching college football and tinkering in the garage. He loved being around friends and family and was always making everyone laugh.
Lonnie is preceded in death by his father Denis; sister, Annette; and grandson, Aydan.
He is survived by his mother, Janice of Modale; his three kids, Ashley, Alyssa and husband, Kurt, and Alex of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Rylee, Aybel, Vivian, and Dax; brother, Tony Stueve and wife, Kerry; brother, Brian Stueve; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.