Lola Stirtz, age 99, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away at 1:25 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Alliance Community Care Center. She was born May 4, 1920, in Magnolia to William and Catherine (Hanneman) Stirtz and was a 1939 graduate of Missouri Valley High School. She was of the Christian faith.
Lola worked and retired from the former SanCap Abrasives in Alliance. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, Carrollton Handicapped and Alliance Community Hospital in the Snack Shop, Emergency Room and Community Care Center and Rehab. Lola was a life member and senior volunteer with the Alliance Community Hospital Auxiliary. Her volunteer service began in July 1987, where she was recognized as Volunteer of the Month in Aug. 1989, received the Gem Star Award in April 1999, which recognizes a volunteer for 10 years of volunteer service, and as of Sept. 2008 had accomplished 21 years and more than 17,619 hours of volunteer service.
Survivors include sister-in-law, Burdell Stirtz of Missouri Valley; cousin, Marge Stirtz of Missouri Valley; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and close friend, Clara Barker of Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by four brothers: Earl, Cliff, Arlon, and Vernon (Bud) Stirtz; six sisters, Theresa Fowler, Gretchen Bolton, Wilma Yocom, Kathaleen Runkle, Helena Freymuller, and Luella Stirtz.
Interment will be at a later date in the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601.