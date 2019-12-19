Lois “Jean” Copp Patterson, 93, of Mondamin, died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, United Methodist Church, Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, United Methodist Church, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Jason Gutzmer.
Musician: Jimmy Weber
Music Selections: “On Eagles Wings,” “Sentimental Journey,” “Precious Lord Take My Hand,” “In This Life.”
Casket Bearers: Pat Skelton, Greg Skelton, Matt Patterson, Michael Patterson, Jim Small, Stan Hoppe.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Lunch: Served by Missouri Valley Methodist UMW.
Jean was born Dec. 9, 1926, to Roy Edward Copp and Pearl Anna Peterson in their home on their farm east of Logan. She was the oldest of five girls.
Jean went to Starry Point country school through eighth grade and then on to Logan High School. She taught country school for five years, then decided to go to California. There she met and married Malcolm Ryan “Pat” Patterson, a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. They spent over 20 years in the service of the country and moved many times. They had two children, Julia Ann and David Ryan.
After retiring from the Air Force, the family moved to Mondamin to be near her family.
Jean and Pat enjoyed traveling. They took several ocean cruises and visited their children at their respective Air Force assignments.
Jean was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, joining in October 1984. She hosted several DAR meetings. She enjoyed the support provided the spouses and children of those who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces as member of the Gold Star Wives of America. She also enjoyed sharing with the girls of the Red Hat Society. It made her laugh and smile. She especially enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, and sharing her life’s experiences with her close friends.
Jean was a member of the United Methodist Church most of her life. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and served as the Treasurer in Mondamin.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, MSgt Pat Patterson, USAF Ret; son, Lt Col David Patterson, USAF; her parents, Roy and Pearl Copp; sisters, Wanda Arndt and Donna Gochenour; and Jean’s infant son, Joe Warren Withem.
She is survived by daughter, Julia Hoppe, who is married to Lt Col Stanton Hoppe, USAF Ret; daughter-in-law, Sheree Patterson; sister, Diane Hoyt, and her husband, Fred; sister, Joyce Hodges, and her husband, Les; grandchildren, Laura Jean Hoppe Perkins, Michael (Diana) Patterson, Kristin (Evan) Patterson Harris, and Matthew Patterson; great-grandchildren, Riley Mullen, twins Joseph and Jackson Perkins, Noelle and Zachary Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like memorials to the Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.