LINDA K. SWIFT, 74

Linda Kay (Lewis) Swift, age 74; beloved wife of the late William Morton Swift; loving mother of Nathan Andrew (Gloria Lee) Swift, Matthew Lansing (Stephanie Katsaros) Swift, and Elizabeth Diane (Mike) Mouser; cherished grandmother of Claire Swift, Zoe Kay Swift, Michael, William, Mari and James Mouser; dear sister of Janet (the late Bill) Jenkins and the late Richard Lewis; dearest companion of the late Richard Diehl. An avid quilter, her creativity shined through in her art as well as the collectibles and antiques she hand-picked during her travels, near and far. She cherished precious times with family, the Ya-Yas, her friends and neighbors from Downers Grove to Modale to Tickhill, England. She not only taught her Hillcrest students, but her thoughtful nature and giving spirit left an indelible mark on friends and all whom she encountered. Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 17th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove with a private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the America Heart Association, www.heart.org or the American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org are appreciated.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
Top 10 List
-
COVID-19 outbreak found at Blair long-term care facility
-
1 injured in rollover crash
-
Dog injured by train near Arlington: Incident on train tracks highlights need for safety
-
FRIDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Blair, Fort Calhoun upset bids come up short; AHS falls
-
Council to consider LB 840 funds for new distribution center in Blair
-
Blair man dies after downtown crash
-
Milo E. Christensen
-
Classic cars to travel throughout Washington County on Thursday evenings
-
Homecoming activities to be held without a dance
-
Week 4: Iowa High School Football ScoreBoard - Sept. 18, 2020