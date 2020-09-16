Lillian Eileen Beck age 90, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Nye Pointe Nursing Home in Fremont, Neb. Lillian was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Plankinton, S.D. to Floyd James and Lillian B. (Herout) Pulse. Lillian graduated from Arthur High School class of 1948. She had a two-year teaching Certificate to Buena Vista College. Worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Volga South Dakota Hospital and Schaller Iowa Hospital and four years as a teacher at Country School Maple Valley Township. Lillian married Herbert Lloyd Beck on June 6, 1954, at Silver Creek Methodist Church. In 1956, they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where they had four children. They moved back to Iowa August 22, 1966, settling in Missouri Valley. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, and served as an Elder and taught Sunday School for fourteen years and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed sewing, creative crafting, gardening and genealogy. Lillian also enjoyed taking pictures, collecting articles, crocheting, scrapbooking.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert, brother Howard and sister Mavis and two infant sisters.
Lillian is survived by her children: Sherrie Bradford and husband Bruce of Alta, Scott Beck and wife Janie of Cherry Hills Village, Colo., Stuart Beck and wife Beth of Arlington, Neb., Shawn Beck and wife Maria of Mesa, Ariz., fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, sister Phyllis Fox of Vancouver, Wash.
Visitation was Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. The Service was Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Missouri Valley. Pastor Connie McWilliams officiated and Carol Brummer was the Pianist. The Music Selections were “ Beyond the Sunset”, “His Eye on the Sparrow”, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “Amazing Grace”. The Casker Bearers were Bradley Beck, Christian Beck, Jamie Beck, Ryan Beck, Kristina Beck, Crystal Camerer, Daniel Beck and Carlos Beck. Honorary Pallbearers were Jasmine Beck, Emily Beck, Christopher Beck, Christina Beck, Juanita Beck, Craig Camerer and Elizabeth Beck. The graveside service took place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek.