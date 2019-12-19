LeRoy Calvin Clark, 94, of Woodbine, died on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, First Christian Church in Woodbine.
Officiant: Beth Fouts.
Music: Congregation hymn, “The Little Brown House in the Vale,” and “Amazing Grace,” sung by Lary Clark with accompanist Sharon Shelton.
Pallbearers: Jeff Clark, Lee Clark, Lora Clark, Steve Clark, Scott Essig, and Skylar Wright.
Military Graveside Rites and Interment: Soldier Valley Cemetery near Pisgah.
LeRoy was born Jan. 28, 1925, to Lucian Francis and Elva Elvina (Reeves) Clark in Orson. LeRoy grew up on the family farm near Pisgah. He attended and graduated from the Pisgah High School in 1942. LeRoy loved sports and played in state tournaments in both baseball and basketball.
After graduating high school, LeRoy attended Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, Minn. He was studying to be a minister.
In October 1945, LeRoy proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force. He served in Japan, at both the 82 Reconstruction Air Force and Johnson Air Force Base, 30 miles from Tokyo. He served for 18 months. He worked as a crew chief and mechanic on P-51 fighter planes. He was also part of the occupation forces of Japan, receiving the Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal at the end of World War II. LeRoy spent time with the Japanese people and was moved with their kindness, considering the past war occupation. CPL LeRoy Clark received his honorable discharge papers on Feb. 10, 1947.
On Feb. 20, 1947, LeRoy married Lucille Juanita Faye Sample. He and Juanita lived in Orson, Little Sioux, and Pisgah. LeRoy worked for the Chevy garage as a mechanic for 20 years and the Pisgah School District as a custodian for 20 years. He later worked as a bus mechanic in the bus garage in Mondamin. He retired in June 1987.
LeRoy was a member of the Little Sioux Church of Christ for many years and later became a member of the First Christian Church in Council Bluffs. To LeRoy, the church was always the center of his life.
In retirement, LeRoy was wellknown in his community for being a helping hand. He received great satisfaction from assisting neighbors, family, and friends in need. A few things he would help with – fixing cars and mowers; driving people to doctor appointments; hauling corn for his brother, Herb Clark; and so much more.
LeRoy enjoyed traveling in the United States, as well as abroad. Egypt, England, France, Israel, Jerusalem, and Wales were some of his favorites. LeRoy also traveled to Alaska several times for family.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings, Francis Clark, Eleanor Peterson, Velman Clark, Delmar Clark, Herb Clark, and Lawrence Clark; and one son, Stephen Andrew Clark.
LeRoy is survived by his three children, Michael Clark of Waterloo, Wis., Daniel (Donna) Clark of Ankeny, and Leah (Byron) Essig of Timnath, Colo.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.