Lee Junior Hazen, 96, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Michael J. Petri.
Music Selections: “Rock of Ages,” Amazing Grace,” ”What a Friend,” “Going Home,” “Take My Life and Let Me Be.”
Honorary Casket Bearers: Drew Hazen, Kenny Jorgenson, Dale Keilon, Carl Schroeder, Ralph Brueggemann, Winston Kingory, Fred Sapienza, Ralph Marcan.
Casket Bearers: Jacub Hazen, Curtis Hazen, Nick Hazen, James LeBreton, Dustin Messinger, Bryce Messinger.
Final Resting Place: Orient Cemetery, Orient (2 p.m.)
Lee was born March 2, 1923, in Union County, to Rufus Frank and Anna C. (Huddleson) Hazen. He had eight younger brothers and sisters, Earl, Shirley, Donnie, Levinne, LaVonne, Bernice, Dorothy, and Janet.
After graduation in 1942, Lee went into the Army Air Corp and went to war. They got shot down over Germany on their 26th mission. They were taken prisoners and sent to a Prisoner of War camp for one year. When the Allies were winning, they were sent on a forced march where many men died. They were found by Canadian Forces and sent home.
Lee married Lorene E. Schroeder in 1947 at the Cross Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb. They had four children, Kathryn, Larry, Randy, and Jill; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lee retired from the United States Post Office. He and Lorene worked at the Timothy Lutheran Church doing various activities throughout their lives.
Lee lived with Randy and Patti for 15-plus years and later moved to Longview Assisted Living Home in Missouri Valley where he passed away.
Lee was proceeded in death by parents, Anne and Frank Hazen; wife, Lorene Hazen; siblings, Earl Hazen, Shirley Doan, Levinne Badgerow, Lavonne Oshel, Dorothy Jones, Donnie Hazen, and Janet Bissell; and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his children, Kathryn LeBreton of St. Albans, Maine; Randy Hazen and wife, Patti, of Magnolia, and Jill Palmer and husband, Philip, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, April Carmichael, James LeBreton, Tiffini Dunn, Nicolas Hazen, Jacub Hazen, Curtis Hazen, Drew Hazen, Bryce Messinger, Dustin Messinger, and Elizabeth Evans; sister, Bernice Arey of Highland Ranch, Colo.
