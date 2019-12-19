LaVonne Liddy Matilda (Vorthmann) Morrison, 88, of Honey Creek, died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, St. Paul Lutheran Church near Neola.
Officiating: Pastor Norm Jelken.
Musicians: Eileen Killpack, Molly Green, and Rick and Marcia Morrison.
Musical Selections: “In the Garden” and “Coat of Many Colors” with congregational hymn “How Great Thou Art.”
Pallbearers: LaVonne’s grandchildren, Charles Morrison, Brian Wendt, Genevieve VanScoy, Bradley Wendt, Eric Wendt, Sheri Karns, Michelle Lee, Christina Akromis, and Melissa Boettger.
Final Resting Place: Branson Cemetery near Loveland.
LaVonne was born on Oct. 18, 1931, to Paul and Hermina (Barta) Vorthmann in Treynor. She graduated from Beebeetown High School with the Class of 1949.
LaVonne married Ervin Everett Morrison on June 3, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Neola where she was a lifelong member. The couple made their home in Honey Creek and lived there all their lives. To this union, four children were born.
LaVonne worked various jobs in the early years of their marriage, including being an Avon Lady and the head cook at the Crescent and Kirn Jr. High schools. She also worked for her brother, Paul, at the Vorthmann Locker in Missouri Valley.
LaVonne was a wonderful seamstress, making most of the girls’ clothes when they were in school, Barb’s wedding dress, bridesmaid dresses, countless prom and holiday dresses for the granddaughters, and shirts for the grandsons. She was known for her quilts and made at least one for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also made many for the St. Paul Lutheran Church raffles.
LaVonne and Erv loved to dance. LaVonne enjoyed cooking for her family and collected cookbooks. She also adored traveling. She went to Hawaii twice and Alaska three times.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, of 49-½ years, Ervin Morrison, on Dec. 16, 2000; infant son, Everett Allen Morrison; infant granddaughter, Lavonne Lucille Wendt; step-grandson, Jason Hinrichs; brother, Ronald Vorthmann; and nephews, Scott and Ronald R Vorthmann.
She is survived by her son, Bernard (Phyllis) Morrison of Crescent; daughters, Barbara (Mike) Wendt of Anita and Beverly (Ed) Wendt of Dunlap; nine grandchildren, Charles (Jessica) Morrison, Brian (Kim) Wendt, Genevieve (Mat) VanScoy, Bradley Wendt, Eric (Sarah) Wendt, Sheri (Jake) Karns, Michelle (Shawn) Lee, Christina (Bob) Akromis, and Melissa (Jeff) Boettger; 23 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Konnor, Dylan, Alexis, Blaire, Patrick, Bionca, Aidan, Emma, Evan, Shelby, Allison, Gabe, Jackson, Henry, Claudia, Stella, Cael, Brynleigh, Thorin, Melody, Oliver, and Stormy; brother, Paul (Margaret) Vorthmann of Missouri Valley; sisters-in-law, Rosie Vorthmann of Honey Creek and Norma Morrison of Crescent; foster grandsons, Terry and Keith Beerman; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
