LaVonne Dollen, 83, of Persia, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs.
Visitation with the Family: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan.
Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Bonnie Dollen.
Music Selections: “Beer Barrel Polka,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.”
Final Resting Place: Valley View Cemetery, Persia.
Lunch and Fellowship: Persia Fire Hall immediately following the service at the funeral home.
LaVonne was born June 5, 1936, in Minden, to Muryl and Mildred (Moss) Kemmish. LaVonne attended school in Persia and graduated from the Persia High School. She was married to Vernon Dollen on Aug. 14, 1954, in Persia.
LaVonne worked for many years at World Insurance in Omaha, Neb., in the claims department. She enjoyed fishing in South Dakota and her vegetable gardens.
LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug; and sister, Sharon McIntosh.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon of Persia; son, Gene Dollen and wife, Bonnie, of Persia; daughter, Patty Hadfield and husband, Fred, of Minden; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Murlene Wilson of Council Bluffs; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.