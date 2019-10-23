Laurie Ann Doty, 55, of Yankton, S.D., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, with family present an hour prior, Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion, S.D.
Officiating: Pastor Sandy Aakre.
Burial: Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion following the service.
Laurie was born on Oct. 27, 1963, in Schuyler, Neb., to Franklin and Marian Johnson. Her family moved to West Point, Neb., when Laurie was two years old and later to Neligh, Neb., where she graduated from high school.
Laurie married John Doty, and to this union brought two sons, Michael and Jeffrey.
Her passion for her boys’ activities and anything to do with them didn’t go unnoticed. She was very active in the Little League Baseball in Missouri Valley where her boys both played.
Laurie was a hard worker, working at the grain elevator in Missouri Valley, along with helping with the family farm operation.
In her life, she loved watching scary movies with the boys, hanging at her grandparents’ house in Neligh, Neb., going to drive-in movie theatres, watching “Law & Order,” and playing with her dogs.
Laurie is survived by her mom, Marian; two sons, Michael (Brittany Brown) Doty and Jeffrey Doty; a grandbaby due in December; a brother, Terry (Janis) Johnson; and two sisters, Sheri (Ralph) Neesen and Connie (Kevin) Engler.
She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Johnson; grandparents, Lawrence and Cora Piercy and Emerson and Amelia Johnson.
Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion, S.D. Online condolences at koberfuneralhome.com.