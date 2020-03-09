Larry Ray Jones age 74, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Larry was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Council Bluffs to Harry T. and Evelyn A. (Morrison) Jones. Larry married Trisha Bonham on Aug. 31, 1963. They had two children, Catherine and Kyle.
In early years Larry worked at Snoco Industries as a welder while helping his dad on the farm. After leaving there, he was a farm hand for local farmers for a couple years. After moving to town, he began his career in law enforcement with the Missouri Valley Police Department. He also did part-time work as a Special Deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. He then transferred to the Street Department where he stayed until his retirement in 2008. After retirement, Larry and Trisha spent time traveling and wintering in Florida.
Larry’s hobbies included riding motorcycles, boating, golfing, fishing trips with his friends, and spending time with his family. In his younger days, Larry was even a pilot. He has been involved in many clubs and organizations, some of which include the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3876, Masonic Lodge #232, Fraternal Order of Elks #531, and Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club, and he was a member of the Missouri Valley Fire Department. Larry and Trisha attended the Missouri Valley United Methodist Church.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Evelyn Jones; his in-laws, Lloyd and Irene Bonham; his faithful four-legged companion, Millie.
He is survived by his wife, Trisha Bonham Jones of Missouri Valley; Catherine Jones and significant other Jerry of Missouri Valley; Kyle Jones and wife Brenda of Honey Creek; Cara Davis and husband Andrew of Parkville, Mo.; Cole Jones and wife Alicia of Omaha, Neb.; Thaddius Harper and fiancé Brittany of Blair, Neb.; Mickayla Harper and significant other Izzy of Kansas City, Mo.; great-grandchildren, George, Evelyn, Kaden, Mackenna, Lily, Kinley, Patrick, and Addison.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, from 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Missouri Valley with Pastor Jason Gutzmer officiating. Musical selections include “Amazing Grace,” Far Side of Banks of Jordan,” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 7, at the United Methodist Church in Missouri Valley.
Honorary pallbearers include Ken Dooley, Forrest Love, Bob Green, Doug Short, Bud Dooley, Jim Hiller, Doug Dewaele. Pallbearers are grandsons, Thaddius, Cole, Kaden, Patrick, George, Andrew.
The family would like to invite everyone to a time of lunch and fellowship at the Eagles Club following the Celebration of Life Service at the church.
The Final Resting Place will be in Branson Cemetery, Loveland, at a later date.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.