Kenneth Eugene Moore, 86, of Logan, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Logan.
Officiating: Bishop Adam Bendorf.
Musician: Dorene Sherman.
Hymnal Selections: “O’ My Father” and “God Be With You, Till We Meet Again.”
Casket Bearers: Ralph Husing, Roger Seeley, Terry Whitmore, David Bendorf, Rick Burns, Ron Dolan.
Final Resting Place: Calhoun Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Military Honors: Conducted by The United States Air Force.
Lunch and Fellowship: At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Logan, following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Kenneth was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Mondamin, to Raymond and Faye Esther (Thomas) Moore. He graduated from West Harrison High School.
Kenneth served in the United States Air Force and retired from the Air Force.
Kenneth married Kiyoko on Oct. 16, 1957, in Japan.
After he retired, Kenneth farmed the Mondamin area for many years. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kiyoko; and sons, Joe and Yas Moore.
Kenneth is survived by his sons, Mike Moore and wife, Jennifer, of Elkhorn, Neb., Tom Moore and wife, Patricia, of Cleveland, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Dorothy Whitmore of Logan and Katherine Hake of Stromsburg, Neb.; and brothers, Robert Moore of Logan and Curtis Moore of Sioux City; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.