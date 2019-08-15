Kenneth Clyde “Kenny” Fisher peacefully left this earth on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Kenny’s wish was to be cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Missouri Valley Eagles Club. The family would love for you to join them in honoring the memory of Kenny with any stories and memories you would like to share.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Calhoun Cemetery, rural Missouri Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Generations Hospice.
Kenny was born at Grandma Sherwood’s house in Missouri Valley on Feb. 6, 1935, to Clyde and Katherine “Tim” (Sherwood) Fisher and was the eldest of five children. He was raised on a farm where they had a small dairy and raised row crops.
Kenny grew up on horseback. He was an avid horseman and never lost his love of horses. Kenny would reminisce that he never met a horse he couldn’t break and was quite proud of that.
Kenny attended and graduated from Modale High School in 1953. During his school years, he loved to play baseball and played on a few farm teams after graduation. He ultimately followed in his father’s footsteps and became a farmer. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army stateside during the Korean War. He was discharged to come home to help on the farm.
Kenny married Joanne Johnson on Jan. 14, 1967. They farmed together, side by side, for many years until Kenny’s retirement. During his years farming, Kenny was also a DeKalb seed corn dealer for 35 years and met many people who became lifelong friends.
Kenny and Joanne had two children, Minnie and Duane, who were raised as “farm kids,” and he instilled in them the love of the land, the value of honest work, and work ethics only other farm kids can understand. To say Kenny loved his family is an understatement. Kenny was also quite the mechanic and collector of all things John Deere. He restored many tractors over the years, most of which are still seen in parades around the area today. He was also a master carpenter. He loved building things and has made some amazing woodworks over the years and his family will continue to enjoy them for generations to come. He was also extremely proud of his John Deere toy tractor collection and spent many years acquiring the pieces.
Kenny will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him. Even on some of his worst days, he would manage a smile and show compassion for those who had even harder times than his own. His outlook on life that made you see clearly the brighter side of any situation will be something his family can lean on for years to come.
Kenny was welcomed home by those who went before him, his dad, Clyde; mom, Tim; infant brother, Gary; sister, Margaret; and many friends that were just as close as family.
He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Joanne of Missouri Valley; daughter, Minnie of Missouri Valley; son, Duane of Missouri Valley; Duane’s special friend, Terri, and her kids; brother, Phil, and family in Colorado; sister, Kathy (George) West, and family of Crescent; brother-in-law, Leonard (Jan) Johnson; sister-in-law, Joyce (Randy) Roenfeld; aunt, Delphine Fisher of Woodbine with many nieces and nephews; and of course, friends from all over.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.