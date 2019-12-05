Kay Ann Fitch, 83, of Mondamin, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home in Mondamin.
Celebration of Life Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Wayne Bahr.
Music Selections: “Rugged Cross,” “Blank Stares,” “Dancing in Sky,” “See You Again,” “In Heaven There Is No Beer.”
Lunch and Fellowship: Sandbar Bar and Grill in Mondamin following the service.
Final Resting Place: At a later date, Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, Neb.
Kay Ann was born July 15, 1936, in Lansing, Mich., to Chester and Berniece (Bundy) Winters.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Fitch.
She is survived by her children, Gary Fitch and Debra Watters, and their families.
Memorials can be sent to Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.