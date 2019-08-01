Katlyn “Katie” Dawn Polzin, 20, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at CHI Health Missouri Valley in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 1, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: noon, Thursday, Aug. 1, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “Wish You Were Here,” “Falling Down,” “The Sound of Silence,” “When the Party’s Over.”
Final Resting Place: Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley (at a later date).
Lunch and Fellowship: At the Rand Community Center following the service at the funeral home.
Katlyn was born June 19, 1999, in Omaha, Neb., to Chad and Amy (Collier) Polzin.
Katie graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 2018 and was employed at Subway Restaurant in Missouri Valley.
Katie was a beautiful soul who loved her family and friends. She enjoyed sketching and art, fashion, doing hair and makeup for herself and her friends, being adored by and playing with her little cousin, Ryan, and was very passionate about listening to music. It was impossible not to smile when she lightened up the entire room upon entering.
Survived by her parents, Amy Collier Polzin of Missouri Valley and Chad Polzin of Council Bluffs; twin brother, Zac Polzin; brother, Jacob Polzin of Missouri Valley; grandparents, Bill and Diane Polzin of Council Bluffs; grandparents, Dennis and Virginia Collier of Missouri Valley; uncle, Scott Collier his wife, Jamie Collier; and cousin, Ryan Collier of Blair, Neb.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/katie-polzin.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.