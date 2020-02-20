Kathryn Eileen Pfalzgraf, 75, of Bloomington, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Visitation: 5-7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel, Bloomington, Minn.
Interment: At a later date, Woodbine.
Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her loving parents, Harold and Margaret (Royer) Deupree.
She is survived by husband, Charles; son, Doug; daughter, Jennifer (Joseph Schlupf); grandson, Patrick; brother, Michael (Kathy) Deupree; sisters, Marilyn (David) Rhoten, Charlotte Gerdes, Sheri (Jeff) Tjossem, and Denise (Scott) Binder; aunt, Mary Royer; and the many friends who provided insight into the outside world (you provided interests that kept her involved).
Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements by Washburn-McReavy Bloomington Chapel, Bloomington, Minn. Online condolences at Washburn-McReavy.com.