Kathleen Blanche (Carson) Storm, age 70 of Pisgah, died on May 18, 2020, at the CHI Health Hospital in Missouri Valley.
She was born on January 18, 1950, to Chase and Florence (Crews) Carson in Pisgah. She graduated from West Harrison High School with the Class of 1968. After high school, Kathleen started at Mutual of Omaha where she worked for 43 years until she retired on Oct. 1, 2012. Kathleen married Dennis “Stormy” Storm on Jan. 7, 1989.
Kathleen enjoyed gardening and playing cards. She grew up riding horses and always held a special place in her heart for them. She was an avid reader; she especially cherished Nora Roberts. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her beloved cats.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis “Stormy” Storm on Feb. 8, 2012; and three brothers, Vernon, Gary and James.
She is survived by her mother-in-law, Ila Mae (Lathrop) Storm; brother-in-law, Monty Storm and wife Laurie of Missouri Valley; three nieces, Beth and husband Todd Rounds of Pisgah, Lisa Radford and husband John of Litchfield Park, Ariz., and Gaylene and husband Art Van Wey of Lakewood, Wash.; nephew, Chris Carson and wife Chrystal of Bellevue, Neb.; and many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life: Pending, and will be held at a later date.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of arrangements; www.foutsfuneralhome.com.