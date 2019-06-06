Katherine Dickinson, 81, of Logan, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation with the Family: 10 a.m., Friday, May 31, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Logan.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
Logan.
Officiating: Brother Jack Jones.
Pianist: Cheryl Gardiner.
Chorister: Cheryl Jones.
Peggy Hussing: “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.
Prayer: Ron Dolan.
Reading of Obituary: Lela Hess.
Open Comments: Jack Jones.
Congregational Song: “How Great Thou Art.
Talk: Jack Jones.
Peggy Hussing: “Amazing Grace.”
Prayer: John Hess.
Honorary Pall Bearers: Katherine’s grandsons, Ron (Lanny) Meek, Jeremiah Birdsall, Steven Dickinson, Chris Birdsall, J.D. Morris, Brad Beck, Matt Morris, Geoff Morris, Ben Morris, Ryan Beck.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Luncheon: Served at the church by the Relief Society following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Katherine was born Jan. 3, 1938, in Logan, to C.E. “Shorty” and Geraldine “Pat” (Peterson) Arbaugh. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1955. She was married to Lloyd Dickinson, April 10, 1956, at the United Methodist Church in Logan. To this union, they were blessed with six children.
Over the years, Katherine worked at many places around Harrison county: Eddy’s Restaurant, Missouri Valley; apple and berry picking for various local orchards; Fetter’s Restaurant in Logan; Hawkeye 127, Mondamin; and Perfection Press in Logan.
Katherine enjoyed attending and volunteering at the Logan Senior Center. Some of her hobbies included gardening and solving many forms of puzzles. She enjoyed card games, board games, and Bingo whenever possible. She was recently baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Katherine is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Fran Ford; brother, Dick Arbaugh; and son-in-law, Brian Birdsall.
She is survived by six children, Mary Hember of Logan, Carol Birdsall of Mondamin, Scott (Pam) Dickinson of Owatonna, Minn., Lori Benton (Rick) of Bellevue, Neb., Lee Dickinson of Logan, and Beth (Stuart) Beck of Arlington, Neb.; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck (Cindy) Arbaugh; sister-in-law, Karen Arbaugh; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations or memorials be given to the Harris Grove Cemetery Association, Magnolia Old Settlers, Logan Fire and Rescue Department.
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at www.loganfuneralchapel.com.