KAREN S. DUGDALE, 80

Karen Sue Dugdale, 80, of Omaha, Nebr. passed Sept. 11th following a brief, overnight illness.
Karen was born in a farmhouse near Modale, July 12, 1940, to Donald and Maxine (Beezley) Dugdale.
She was honored to be the very first Iowa State Lassie Queen for the Shorthorn Association in 1957 and graduated Valedictorian in her high school class of 1958.
Karen was always a busy and hard working woman and she managed various restaurants over the years, as well as working at a jewelry store. In later years, she worked at Kohl’s Department store and never fully retired; working just a short day or two a week for “something to do and to be with people.”
She enjoyed working in her garden and tending to her iris, peonies, and a multitude of other varietals. She was a voracious reader of both fiction and non-fiction tomes alike. She also loved daily crossword puzzles, the more challenging, the better.
She and some close friends formed a movie club where they would meet once a week to see what new release was playing in the local theater, often followed by discussing the film while lunching together.
She dearly enjoyed spending precious moments with all of her grandchildren, a top priority for her.
She is survived by her three children: Karen Lynne Johnson (and Doug) of Gig Harbor, Wash.; Kevin King (and the late Tracy Konkler) of Thayer; and Vaughn King (and Gary) of Palm Springs, Calif.; and her former husband, Dearl King of Galva.
Additionally, she is survived by granddaughters: Jennifer England (and Craig), Kate Hainline (and Cale), and Victoria Johnson; and great-grandchildren: Eva and Bohdin England, and Rylie and Hayden Hainline.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Michael Dugdale.
A brief service celebrating Karen’s life was held on Friday, Sept. 18th, at the United Methodist Church in Modale. Due to the pandemic, there was not a reception following the service.
Karen chose to have her remains cremated. There will be no interment.
In lieu of flowers, Karen has requested and would be MOST pleased if you ordered flowers and had them delivered to yourselves! Enjoy them and think good thoughts of her. Or, perhaps light a candle and reminisce about the memories you shared in Karen's life. Send her off in peace and may her spirit be joined again with her loved ones who passed before her. Or, consider a donation to the American Heart Association in her name. Arrangements were made by HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com