Judith “Judy” Marie (Schmit) Poore, 72, of Woodbine died Saturday, March 21.
Due to current healthrequirements, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial. The service will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, on the “Fouts Funeral Home Woodbine” Facebook page.
Those who would like to show support to the family may line up along the route to Judy's final resting place following the Mass: east on Seventh Street, and then south on Lincolnway Street to U.S. Highway 30.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date for all to attend.