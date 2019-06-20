Joyce Helen Wakehouse passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley after a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Visitation: 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ken Fairbrother.
Music Selections: “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Good Hearted Woman,” “What Hurts the Most,” “Remember When.”
Final Resting Place: Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley, at a later date.
Luncheon: 1 p.m., Saturday, Modale Community Center, Modale.
Joyce Helen Wakehouse, daughter of Raymond and Mable (Linnel) Jensen, was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Missouri Valley.
On June 30, 1969, Joyce was united in marriage to Wayne Dale Wakehouse of Pisgah. They made their home in several communities in the counties of Iowa. Joyce was a homemaker and entrepreneur of many different areas in life. In the early years, Joyce and Wayne ran several businesses in the Magnolia and Missouri Valley communities. They ran the Hillside Motel in Missouri Valley for over 10 years.
Joyce enjoyed raising her kids and grandkids, gardening, and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Her kids and grandkids were her whole world.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Mable and Raymond Jensen; brothers, Bob and Jerry Jensen; first husband, Kenneth Martin; and son, Danny Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Wakehouse; sister, Donna Jean McDunn; brother, Mike Jensen; sons, Tommy Martin (Diane Martin) and David Wakehouse; daughters, Cindy Martin and Kellie Wakehouse (Marty Gustafson); grandchildren, Jessica Williams, Jean Martin, Sarah Williams, Wayne Wakehouse, Wyatt Wakehouse, Noah Williams, Gage Gustafson, Tommy Martin, Danny Martin, Heidi Wakehouse, Lanie Gustafson, Ninah Williams, and Lily Gustafson; great-grandchildren, Khloe Gardner, Jude Clausen, Jayla Webster, and Wesley Schmit; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.