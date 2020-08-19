Joy D. Carson, 85

Joy Delia Carson, 85, died on May 12, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. She was born on Aug. 23, 1934, to Harold & Alberta (Erixon) Dilley in Harrison County. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1953. After high school Joy moved to Chicago and worked for an insurance company there. She moved back to Harrison County in 1957. On June 27, 1959, Joy married James “Jim” Carson in Council Bluffs at the Methodist Church. They lived in Council Bluffs. Jim and Joy moved to Pisgah in 1965. It was there Joy was a mother and house wife and then went to work for Perfection Form in Logan. She retired from Perfection after 20 years. She then began working for the DNR at the welcome center in Pisgah.
Joy was a member of the Community of Christ in Pisgah. She helped with many funeral lunches and church dinners over the years. Joy served on the Pisgah City Council, the Pisgah Reach Out Group and was on the board of Harrison County Development Corporation for many years.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim in 2018; two sisters, Leta Price and Norma Barry; and two brothers, Madison as an infant and Raymond “Pete” Dilley. She is survived by three children, Bethine and Todd Rounds of Pisgah, Gaylene and Art Van Wey of Lakewood, Wash. and Chris and Chrystal Carson of Bellevue, Neb.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings, Russell Dilley of Missouri Valley, Jenette and Allan Herzberg of Kan., Harold “Babe” Dilley of Des Moines, and Rick Dilley of Pisgah; sister-in-law, Joyce Carson of Sun City West, Ariz.; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the city park in Pisgah from 12-3 p.m.
