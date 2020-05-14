Joseph C. Weatherly, 73

Joseph C. Weatherly, age 73 of Missouri Valley, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Joe was born on Oct. 28, 1946, to Clark Weatherly and Gloria (Nadine) Weatherly-Hand.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his life partner, Sharon Stewart; stepfather, Richard Hand; one sister; one stepsister; three stepbrothers; family, friends and two grand-dogs he loved.
Joe graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1964. He served in the United States Army. Joe retired and then worked over 40 years for Union Pacific as an inspector. Joe was an avid NASCAR lover and all-around car enthusiast. He enjoyed spending his winters in Arizona but was a true Iowan. He was a member of the Missouri Valley Christian Church, VFW, American Legion and Eagles Club.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley was in charge of arrangements.