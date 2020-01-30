Josef and Sandra J. Huber

Sandra Jean Huber, 78, and Josef Huber, 80, passed away Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, at their home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Jason Gutzmer.
Musical Selections: “In the Garden” and “Jealous of the Angels.”
Final Resting Place: At a later date.
Military Honors: Conducted by Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337 of Missouri Valley and VFW Post 6256 and O’Hara Seeley Post of Logan.
Josef graduated from Axtell High School in 1958. Sandra graduated from Kearney High School in 1959. They were united in marriage on Aug. 27, 1960, and blessed with four children, Russell Joe, Rodney “Jay” Jakob, Robbie Jean, and Reece James.
Josef served in the Army and owned his own construction business for 40 years retiring in 2001, but still worked with his sons occasionally.
Sandra taught two years at Kearney State College. She taught swimming and fourth grade at Eustis High School. She moved to Missouri Valley to teach Special Education for 20 years, retiring in 2008.
Josef was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie; daughter, Robbie Jean; and granddaughter, Elissa May.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robbie Jean; and granddaughter, Elissa May.
Josef is survived by sisters, Barb Early and Johanna Hamel of Chicago, Ill., and brother, Adolf and wife, Vada, of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Sandra is survived by one sister, Sally and husband, Russell Stevens of Lincoln Neb., and brother, Raymond and wife, Karon Schroer.
Josef and Sandra are survived by three sons, Russell and wife, Jen Huber, of Gretna, Neb., Rodney (Jay) and wife, Connie Huber, of Cozad, Neb., Reece and wife, Gina Huber, of Missouri Valley; seven grandkids; one great-grandkid; family; and friends.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.