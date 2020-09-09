John William Polen was born on Sept. 9, 1932 in Mondamin. John passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Missouri Valley. John attended school in Mondamin and went to work as a machinist for Boeing in Seattle, Wash. and in Wichita, Kan. After working for Boeing, John worked for Little Giant Crane and Shovel in Ankeny. John was also in the military and is a Navy Veteran. John was married to Marilyn (Bohanan) on Jan. 11, 1958, in Council Bluffs. One of John’s favorite pastimes was fishing, motorcycles and traveling.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Lloyd Polen, his wife Marilyn (Bohanan) Polen, his sister Beatrice Wallis and his infant daughter Katherine Polen.
John is survived by his children, John Polen and wife Melanie of Hastings, Neb., and Jim Polen of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., sister Geraldine Edmonds of Missouri Valley, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation service for John was on Monday Aug. 17, 2020 at the Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan.
Graveside service with Military Honors was conducted by VFW Post 6256 and O’Hara Seeley Post on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia.