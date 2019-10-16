John Jay Killpack, 87, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Followers of Christ Church in Woodbine.
Clergy: Elder Randy Killpack, Elder Royl Roden, and John Hagle.
Musicians: Jane Roden and Ronnie Mann.
Musical Selections: “Beyond The Sunset” and “I Believe” both sang by Ronnie Mann.
Congregational Hymns: “Holy, Holy, Holy” and “The Old, Old Path.”
Honorary Pallbearers: Colton Hagle, Rosie Hagle, and Joseph Bullard.
Pallbearers: Rick Killpack, Dave Cohrs, John Roden, Gaylin Swift, Randal Swift, and Mark Westermeyer.
Military Graveside Rites: Presented by the Logan VFW Post # 6256.
Final Resting Place: Linwood Cemetery near Beebeetown.
John was born on Feb. 9, 1932, to Ernest A. and Ellen J. (Carlile) Killpack in Missouri Valley. He was baptized in the RLDS church.
John attended grade school and graduated from high school in Beebeetown. After high school, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served 16 months on Chejido Island in the East China Sea. John was a chief mechanic. He was solely responsible for all transportation and lighting, without aid of an organized motor pool. This island was where the Korean Prisoners Of War were sent, and also where the South Korean Army Training Center was located. John received the Commendation Ribbon with Metal Pendant. He also received the Korean Service Medal with the Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the R.O.K. Presidential Unit Citation.
John married Evelyn Darlene Burton on May 12, 1953, at the RLDS church in Council Bluffs.
John farmed near Beebeetown and raised Appaloosa horses. He also drove the school bus for Tri-Center.
John was devoted to his church, and he loved the Lord. He was ordained Deacon in the RLDS church and ordained Elder in the Followers of Christ Church. He was a humble man and loved his family. He enjoyed wood crafting with Darlene.
John was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Rick Tiffey; and three siblings, Fred, Vincent, and Carroll Killpack.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Killpack of Beebeetown; four children, Randy Killpack of Beebeetown, Debbie Tiffey of Woodbine, Diane and Ahmad Ghosheh of Raytown, Mo., and Rick Killpack of Beebeetown; five grandchildren, Lexie (John) Hagle, Elise Bullard, Dustin (Zoe) Killpack, John (Jacklyn) Killpack, and Rayanna Ghosheh; four great-grandchildren, Colton and Rosie Hagle, Joseph Bullard, and Caden Killpack; sister-in-law, Mary Jean Killpack of Woodbine; and many other relatives and friends.
