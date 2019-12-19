Jerry R. Watts, born on Nov. 8, 1944, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 75, after a long battle with heart and lung complications.
In honor of Jerry's wishes there will be no formal services.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, and friend. He is a Vietnam veteran and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967.
Jerry loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He also loved the discipline and patriotism he learned in the U.S. Army and that never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Emily (Menard) Watts; brothers, Robert and Marvin Watts, Delbert (Butch) Leonard, and Terry Kennedy; sisters, Sharon (Watts) Nichols and Pauline (Watts) Tompkins.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Jane Watts; children, Shawn (Gloria), Chris (Kristine), and Sahra (Annette); grandchildren, Patrick, David, Kaylynn (Kat), Emily, Jesse, Marvin, and Remington; great-grandchildren, Bently and Aroura; and 39 nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.