Jenine Danker, age 59, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Jenine was born Jan. 18, 1961.
She was preceded in death by mother, Ottie Jean Danker.
Jenine is survived by father, Richard G. Danker (Betty); sisters, Pamela J. Danker and Sheri M. Kuta (Ken); nephew, Jerrod Danker (Amanda Harkin); and special friend, Mary Rourke.
VISITATION: Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., West Center Chapel, Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, Neb. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Cast” button on their home page.
SERVICES: 11 a.m., also at the chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society.