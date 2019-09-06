Jeffrey L. Stirtz, 64, of Mondamin, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home.
Visitation: 5-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Missouri Valley.
Celebrant: Father Raphael Masabakhwa.
Musician: Lyle Waterhouse.
Vocal Selections: “I have Loved You with Everlasting Love” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Honorary Casket Bearers: Grandchildren, McKenzie Stirtz, Tylar Stirtz, Charleigh Stirtz, Maasen Stirtz.
Casket Bearers: Gene Hoff, Pat Hoff, Jerry Hoff, Mike Stoltz, Jim Ollinger, Steve Hinkel, Barry Thomas, Dean Hansen (In Memory).
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Catholic Cemetery, Magnolia.
Lunch and Fellowship: At the church following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Jeff was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Council Bluffs, to Arlon and Frances (Hansen) Stirtz. Jeff graduated from West Harrison School in 1972.
Jeff married Star Mefferd on June 21, 1975, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley.
Jeff farmed his whole life in the Mondamin area. He loved spending time with family and friends and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, demolition derby, any kind of outdoor activity, working with his farm landlords, and driving around and checking the crops. He would prepare for planting and harvest seasons and the solitude and freedom of farming.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and mother- and father-in-law, Don and Darlene Mefferd.
He is survived by his wife, Star Stirtz of Mondamin; children, Drew Stirtz and wife, Halie, of Mondamin and Chad Stirtz of Mondamin; grandchildren, McKenzie Stirtz, Tylar Stirtz, Charleigh Stirtz, and Maasen Stirtz; sister, Suzanne Miller and husband, Jeff, of Bellevue, Neb.; brother, Mark Stirtz and wife, Denise of Lake Port, Calif.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.