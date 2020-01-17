Jean Marie (Verley Tamisiea) Frost, 77, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Celebration of her Life: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha, Neb.
Jean was born Dec. 26, 1942.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mabel Tamisiea (Wickre); sister, Joan Willert; brother, William Tamisiea.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Verley (Todd Kugler) and Jeffrey Verley (Stephanie); sister, Gail Wittenbrink (Bob); eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900. Online condolences at heafeyheafey.com.