Jean Anne Grimm-Ford, age 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was born Feb. 19, 1937. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine.
