Janice Benson, 81, died on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1939, to Wilbur and Florence (Roden) Powell in Missouri Valley. She grew up in Pisgah, Smith Lake, Orson and Logan. Her father died when she was seven years old. She graduated from Logan High School in 1957. Janice had worked at Fields Store and at Fitch’s Café, where she made 10 pies a day. She attended college at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls (no comma needed here) for two years. On Aug. 16, 1959, Janice married Gene Benson in the Logan Christian Church. The couple lived in Woodbine and Janice taught third grade at Woodbine for five years. They then moved to Logan and Janice stayed home to raise their family. Later on, Janice cooked for the jail and worked as a cook at the Logan-Magnolia School.
Janice and Gene enjoyed spending 30 years wintering in Arizona. Janice was in 4-H as a kid and was a 4-H leader as an adult. She judged the food contests at the county fair. Janice was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls and other good cooking. Janice and Gene loved cruising the streets in the convertible.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gene on Aug. 2, 2019. She is survived by her four children, Julie and her husband Bill Wegner of Elkhorn, Nebr., Philip Benson and his wife Erika of Logan, Beth and her husband Bryce Kelderman of Tracy, and Kathy and her husband Greg Snodgrass of Logan; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Donnie Powell and his wife Janelle of Logan, Jean and her husband Ronald Koenig of Logan and Mary Alice McCain Coyle of Omaha, Nebr.; and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation was held at Fouts Funeral Home on Thursday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private family funeral service was held on Saturday, March 21, at the Logan Christian Church with Pastor Rusty Hedger presiding. Recorded musical selections were “It Is Well” sung by Lexi Kumpost and “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone” sung by Rick Powell. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Cross, Jerry Powell, Larry Powell, Raymond Powell, Richard Powell, Danny Roden, Dave Roden and Royl Roden. Pallbearers were Bill Wegner, Bryce Kelderman, Greg Snodgrass, Carson Kelderman, Bryce Benson and Brad Benson. The service was live-streamed for people to view. The Logan Fire Department led the procession and friends and family lined the street in Logan and Magnolia as the procession went by. Janice’s final resting place is the Magnolia Cemetery.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of the arrangements; online condolences at www.foutsfuneralhome.com.