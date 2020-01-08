Janet “Rosie” Victor, 78, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “When I Get To Where I’m Going” and “Goodbyes.”
Final Resting Place: At a later date, Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Dinner and Fellowship: At the Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley following the service at the funeral home.
Janet was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Missouri Valley, to Gilford and Golda (Beck) Stilwell. She was a long-time employee of Western Electric.
Janet is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Victor, and parents.
Survivors include her children, Terry Victor of Omaha, Neb., and Brenda Thomas of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas, Maggie Catterton and husband, Dylan, Christopher Victor, and Aubrey Victor; sisters, Joan Gatrost of Missouri Valley, Judy Graham of Council Bluffs, and Janice Stilwell of Missouri Valley.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.