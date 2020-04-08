Jane K. (Christensen) Underwood, age 67, of Missouri Valley, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Josephine Christensen; brother, Dick Christensen; and son, Zach Alsman (Underwood).
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John Underwood; sister, Joann Bolinger; sons, Steven (Kathi) Maertens and Nathan (Jackie) Alsman; daughters, Jessica Alsman, Nicole (Scott) Frizzell, and Breanne (Patrick) Woten; nine grandchildren; many family and friends; and furbabies, Cody and Fireball.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date and posted on John’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Missouri Valley Dog Park.
Arrangements made by Hennessey Funeral Home of Missouri Valley.