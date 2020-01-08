Jane I. Hiles, 82, of Missouri Valley, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, Eagles Club in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, Eagles Club in Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.”
Final Resting Place: Oak Grove Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Lunch and Fellowship: Eagles Club after the family returns from the cemetery.
Jane was born on March 15, 1937, to Asa and Lottie Dingman McIntosh in Crescent. She met the love of her life, Edward L Hiles, at Pratt’s in Crescent. They were married 60 years until Ed’s passing on Oct. 26, 2016.
Throughout the years, Jane worked as a cook/waitress at the Kopper Kettle and as a cook at the Missouri Valley High School. She was also a wonderful homemaker.
Ed and Jane were blessed with a son, Eric, on Sept. 12, 1971.
Jane loved getting the family together for what she called a “shindig” or a “wingding.” Jane had the most kind ways and beautiful smile. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Jane is survived by her son, Eric Hiles (Becky) of Missouri Valley; grandsons, Dylan Hiles and Garrett Hiles; sisters, Helen Smith and Judy Stuart; brother, Bill McIntosh; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Edward; brothers, Glenn McIntosh and Robert McIntosh; sister, Patricia Rapier; brothers-in-law, Norman Smith and Eli Ray Rapier; and sister-in-law, Joann McIntosh.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.