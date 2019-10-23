James Paul Niebaum, 90, of Missouri Valley; Fontanelle, Neb.; and Carrizozo, N.M.; passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Jim had been a resident of Plattsmouth Care and Rehabilitation in Plattsmouth, Neb., for the past four years. He suffered from a variety of ailments associated with old age, which led to his passing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patty; four children, Mike (Eunice), David (Colleen), Joel (Leah Kaye), and Julie (Niebaum) Rannells; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Luncheon for family and friends: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Fontanelle, Neb.
Interment: Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fontanelle, Neb., with family members only prior to the Memorial Luncheon. Salem Lutheran is visible on the east side of Fontanelle, south of Highway 91.