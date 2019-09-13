James G. Linhart, 85, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Visitation: 3-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Memorial Service: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
There will be a private inurnment.
James “Jim,” “Jimmy,” “Grandpa Chicken” George Linhart, 85, was born at home in Omaha, Neb., on June 10, 1934, to James and Anna (Kunce) Linhart.
Jimmy spent part of his youth working on his sister’s farm where Hawaiian Village is now located. He attended South High School in Omaha, Neb.
In May 1954, Jimmy enlisted in the U.S. Army where he received many ribbons and medals. During his time in the Army, he served in the Korean War and was injured. He later received an honorable discharge.
Jimmy worked as a carpenter and eventually started Payless Basement Waterproofing and ran it successfully for over 30 years.
Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman, loved gardening (and had a huge garden every year), his chickens, watching wildlife, living in the house he built in the Loess Hills, Patsy Cline, old-time country music, and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
In 1970, Jimmy took a year off work and built a house for his family in Ralston, Neb. He was a wonderful, loving father who raised his three older children himself working as a self-employed carpenter, and later welcomed a fourth child into his family.
In 1992, Jimmy met Lori, and they were married in 1995. They were blessed with many happy years together living on their acreage. In addition, for many years, they enjoyed selling their homegrown produce and homemade items at the Farmers Market in Blair, Neb.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Lori; five children; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.