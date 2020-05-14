Irma Williams, 102

Irma Mary (Walker) Williams, 102, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
Irma was born March 17, 1918, to Patience Lovey (Pitt) and John Walker near Woodbine. She attended Douglas Hill Country School and then attended Woodbine High School. Irma started working at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs as a nurse’s aide and a medical clerk. Irma married Clifford “Ray” Raymond Williams on Jan. 19, 1939, in Woodbine. She then went to work at the Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley when it first opened in 1958. Irma retired from the hospital in 1986. Irma also cared for Mary Louise Schwertly and Hazel Rozenbaum for a number of years. She too led the exercise group in Logan until moving to the assisted living in Woodbine in February of 2013.
Irma was a member of the Logan United Methodist Church. She was active with the United Methodist Women and also served a term as president. Irma and Ray loved traveling; they especially enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, Ariz. They traveled to every state and particularly enjoyed the western states. Irma was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes sports fan.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford “Ray” Williams on Nov. 12, 1999; two sons, infant James on Nov. 27, 1950, and Clifford Williams on Sept. 20, 1987; grandson, Larry Williams on July 3, 1983; four sisters, Ruby Karp, Minnie Force, Marie Leonard, and Velma Vining; and six brothers, Vester, Leonard, Chester, Albert, Lester, and Lyle Walker.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Rod) Leighton of Woodbine; daughter-in-law, Janice Griffith of Logan; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Thursday, Mary 14, United Methodist Church in Logan.
Clergy: Pastor Patti Ford. Musicians: Lori Cohrs, Rick Powell and Dave Dickinson. Musical selections: “How Great Thou Art,” “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” and “When They Ring Those Golden Bells.” Pallbearers: Tom Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Nick Stutterheim, Steve Williams, Tim Williams, Heath Hack, Mike Hack and Ron Meeker.
Final Resting Place: Woodbine Cemetery.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of the arrangements; www.foutsfuneralhome.com.