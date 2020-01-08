Hugo Arthur Eyberg, 88, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Onawa.
Wake Service: 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, followed by Visitation until 5 p.m., Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, Holy Family Church in Mondamin.
Interment: Little Sioux Cemetery with military rites by the Onawa American Legion, Post #129.
Luncheon: Following Interment, Holy Family Church in Mondamin.
Hugo was born in Council Bluffs on Oct. 7, 1931, to Arthur John and Hattie Ella (Guttau) Eyberg. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.
In his younger years, the family farmed two miles north and one mile east of Treynor, and in 1946, they moved to a farm near Macedonia.
Hugo’s sister Wanda set him up on a blind date, and on Aug. 5, 1951, he met the love of his life, E. Darlene Varnes. They were married just under six months later on Jan. 30, 1952, on a beautiful sunny day in Clarinda.
On that same day, Hugo received his draft papers and left on March 1, 1952, for Fort Riley for 16 weeks of infantry training. He proudly served in the Korean War for 12 months and three days. Darlene stayed with her parents during his deployment, and upon his return, she anxiously waited for the bus to come down the highway near the farm. When she saw the bus stop, she ran down the gravel road and into his arms, welcoming him home.
After the war, Hugo worked construction after moving to Orson. He worked for Muxfeldt Farm Supply in Mondamin; they then moved to Council Bluffs making a beautiful home to raise five children.
Hugo also worked for Omaha Standard and Griffin Pipe for nine years. He then worked for Northern Natural Gas where he retired in 1994 to be with his beloved wife, Darlene.
Together, Hugo and Darlene loved to travel, and they explored over 30 states and Canada.
Hugo is preceded in death by his life love, Darlene, in 2015; parents, Arthur and Hattie; parents-in-law, Edwin and Hazel Benetti; sisters, Dorothy Bane and Verneta Liddell; brother, Dean Eyberg; grandson, Terry Wenninghoff; son-in-law, Richard Devereaux.
Survivors include his children, Cindy (Bob) McDonald, of Underwood, Michael Eyberg of Council Bluffs, Chris Eyberg of Mondamin, Susan Devereaux of McClelland, Peggy Eyberg of Mondamin; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Denton of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Beverly Eyberg of Coppell, Texas.
Memorials are suggested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society of the Midlands Chapter.
Arrangements by Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at www.cutleroneill.com.