Helen Ann Brandenburg, age 84, passed away June 19, 2020.
Helen was born Aug. 29, 1935, to Ted and Margaret (Keuter) Nuzum in Dunlap. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Sharon Curry.
Helen is survived by her husband, Carl R. Brandenburg; children, Mark (Michele) Brandenburg, Scott (Lea) Brandenburg; sister, Mary (Ed) Osborn; brother, Paul (Marolyn) Nuzum; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Micah, and Reagan; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation: Monday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, also at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed to The Heritage at Fox Run.