Harry LaVerne Jackson, 77, of Mondamin, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home in Mondamin.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, Christian Church, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Wayne Bahr.
Organist: Sharon Shelton.
Vocalist: Rick Powell.
Music Selection: “I’ll Leave This World.”
Vocalist Selections: “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.”
Casket Bearers: Brian Rife, Dane Pape, Randy Stolz, Mike Stolz, Larry Guttau, Roger Spooner.
Final Resting Place: Noyes Cemetery, Mondamin.
Luncheon: Mondamin Community Center following the graveside service.
The family will direct memorials.
LaVerne requests that you please dress casual as you pay your respects.
LaVerne was born June 27, 1942, in rural Modale, to Harry and Frances (Motz) Jackson. He graduated from Modale in 1960.
LaVerne married his soul mate and best friend, Shirley Bair, on Oct. 20, 1962, at the Church of Christ in Missouri Valley. To this union two children were born, Kim (Steve) Thayer and Cory (Christy) Jackson.
LaVerne was a member of the Missouri Valley Church of Christ and dedicated his life to Jesus through baptism on the night of his and Shirley’s wedding rehearsal.
LaVerne dedicated his life to his family, friends, and farming. He farmed his entire life in the area in which he was born and raised and retired in 2018. He was a member of the Mondamin Fire Department for over 20 years.
Through the years, LaVerne enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and taste-testing all of Shirl’s baking throughout their many years together. If LaVerne wasn’t tinkering down on the farm, you would often find him out hunting, going for a drive to look at the crops. or enjoying a cup of coffee with friends at the morning “safety meetings” at the Jiffy Mart. He also enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Randy, who he wanted to give a heartfelt thank you for taking him to many doctor appointments and helping him get things done on the farm, down at the shop and at home.
LaVerne was a loyal husband, the best dad two kids could ever ask for, and a man who had never met a stranger. He also kept people laughing with his quick wit and dry sense of humor.
LaVerne is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Frances and Harry Jackson; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Deloma and Lloyd Bair.
Survivors include daughter, Kim, and her husband, Steve, of Council Bluffs; son, Cory, and his wife, Christy, of Missouri Valley; granddaughters, Kendra, and her husband, Chris Allington, of Yankton, S.D., and Samantha Jackson of Missouri Valley; sister and brother-in-law, Peg and Rick Shearer of Little Sioux; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Lyn Bair of Blair, Neb.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Charlie Waite of Missouri Valley; lifelong friend, Ruth Utman and husband, Walter, of Modale, and family; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and several close friends that he loved very much.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.