Harley Ray Johnson, 72, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, New Life Church in Mondamin.
Clergy: Pastor Mark Smeltzer.
Pallbearers: Harley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Vincent Johnson, Drew Johnson, Anya Snider, Tait Johnson, Alanna “Sammy” Martinez, Cassie Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Montana Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Trey Johnson, Halle Johnson, Bode Johnson, Cole Johnson, Elijah Johnson, Ruth Johnson, and Arya Martinez.
Harley was born on April 3, 1947, to Charles Ray and Dorothy Verle (Lucas) Johnson in Salt Lake City, Utah. The family moved to Denver, Colo., when Harley was in junior high. After high school, he attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., which is where he met the love of his life, Deanna, in April of 1967. The couple was married on Dec. 30, 1967.
Harley and Deanna graduated with teaching degrees from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo.
Harley always went to church, but was not saved until the age of 23, which changed his life. In spring of 1980, Harley, Deanna, and their three boys moved to Iowa. Harley pastored the Mondamin Baptist Church, now the New Life Church.
Harley’s life drastically changed in 2000 when he began to grasp his identity in Christ and live a life immersed in grace. Harley would talk to anyone. His conversations were full of stories, questions, and humor. Everyone felt known by him.
Harley was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed anything and everything outside. He loved hunting, fishing, biking, skiing, hiking, and camping. Together, Harley and Deanna, captured the beauty of creation through their cameras. Living Loved Photography was a passion they shared with everyone.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents and sister, JoAnne Payne.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Deanna Johnson of 52 years; sons, Andrew (MaryAnn), Paul (Brandi), and Nathan (Lori). He dearly loved all 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is survived by many other relatives and friends.
Harley was a faithful husband, godly father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a child of God.
