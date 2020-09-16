HARLAN B. PURCELL, 92

Harlan Benjamin Purcell was born on Oct. 5, 1927, and passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Benjamin and Neva, and his sister Dee Stueve.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Kevin (Colleen) Purcell, Omaha; daughter, Lori (Mike) Kuhn, Grand Island, Neb.; 7 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and his sister, Eleanor (Dick) Peterson.
Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Funeral Service was Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Interment was at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Omaha.