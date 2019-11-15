Gwendolyne Jeanne (Hansen) Brown, 91, of Newport, N.C., went to heaven on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, after a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer’s at the Lighthouse Village Assisted Living, Jacksonville, N.C.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Elders Carolyn and Donnie Bothwell.
Music Selections: “Home” and “Well Done.”
Lunch and Fellowship: Modale Methodist Church following the service.
Interment: At a later date at the Calhoun Cemetery in Harrison County.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Omaha Zoo Docent Program, 3701 S. 10th St., Omaha, NE 68107
Gwendolyne was born Jan. 6, 1928, to Albert and Lola (Olinger) Hansen in Missouri Valley, and she was raised in the farming community of Modale.
Gwen married Kenneth L. Brown in 1946 when he returned to the U.S. after his liberation from a Japanese Prison of War camp where he was interned for almost four years during World War II. His unit had been captured on Wake Island shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
From their union, four children were born, Lola, Larry, Ronald, and Reneé.
Kenny passed away in 1954, leaving Gwenny to raise their children. She worked first in the lunchroom at Modale School until she was able to secure a position as a teller at Modale Savings Bank. She continued her banking career until her retirement in 1993.
After retirement, Gwenny dedicated her life to her family and also as a 20-year docent at the Henry Doorley Zoo in Omaha, Neb. She loved animals and cared for many stray cats.
Gwenny moved to Newport, N.C., in 2012 to live with her daughter, Reneé (and husband Kevin). She shared in their love of boating and the beaches. For several years she was able to volunteer for the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, walking the beach and searching for sea turtle tracks. She followed by nest sitting/waiting for the nests to hatch. Although she dearly missed her life and friends in Modale, she happily joined in on these new hobbies.
Gwenny is survived by her daughter, Renee Olkowski and husband, Kevin, of Newport; sons, Larry Leroy Brown and wife, Martha of Tyler, Texas, and Ronald Kenneth Brown of Mulberry, Fla.; brother, Norwood O. Hansen and wife, Ann, of Rapid City, S.D.; grandson, Tony Clark and wife, Jana, of Council Bluffs; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Leroy Brown; mother, Lola Jeanne Hansen; father, Albert Fredrick Hansen; daughter, Lola Lorraine Clark; daughter-in-law, Joyce Brown; grandson, Ken Brown; and brother Robert R. Hansen.
Gwenny faced every challenge presented to her with great strength and humility.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C.