Gregory Lynn Squier, 64, of Waukee, passed away on March 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospice House in Johnston after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
There will be a small gathering at the Squier household.
Greg was born in Missouri Valley on Aug. 7, 1955, to Gene and Vera Squier. He was a proud graduate of St. Patrick Elementary Catholic School in Missouri Valley. He went on to obtain his associate degree at Southwest Area Community College in Creston, a town where he made many friends and cherished memories. Greg dedicated his working career from 1984 to 1998 helping individuals battling with drug and alcohol addiction. His fondest memories as a substance abuse counselor were as the Treatment Director of Zion Brown Treatment Center near Orient. A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 1998 sidelined his career, but led to years of collecting and dealing in sports memorabilia among a brotherhood of friends who shared many adventures.
Greg is survived by his wife, Marlette Larsen Squier, brother-in-law Hop (Dennis) Hopkins of Missouri Valley, nephews Chad Hopkins, Terrance (Buc) Hopkins, Wayne Squier, Jr., Michael Squier, nieces Deana Squier, Melissa Squier and Andrea Squier. He was preceded in death by his parents and all four of his siblings, Cheryl Squier, Wayne Squier, Mike Squier and Collen Hopkins; nephew Jason Squier, plus many family members that settled in the Missouri Valley area.
Throughout the years, Greg enjoyed catch-and-release fishing, a memorable trip to Alaska, the joys and sorrows of being a Chicago Cubs fan, mastering cribbage, taking care of his wife, cooking, music, telling jokes and time with his friends. Greg was a resourceful man, even making his own bifocals.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Zion Recovery Services, 1500 E. 10th St, Atlantic, IA 50022.