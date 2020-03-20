Gregory Lynn Squier, 64, of Waukee, passed away on March 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospice House in Johnston after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
There will be a small gathering at the Squier household.
Greg was born in Missouri Valley on Aug. 7, 1955, to Gene and Vera Squier. He was a proud graduate of St. Patrick's Elementary Catholic School in Missouri Valley. He went on to obtain his associates degree at Southwest Area Community College in Creston, a town where he made many friends and cherished memories.
Greg dedicated his working career from 1984 to 1998 helping individuals battling with drug and alcohol addiction. His fondest memories as a substance abuse counselor were as the Treatment Director of Zion Brown Treatment Center near Orient. A diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 1998 sidelined his career, but led to years of collecting and dealing in sports memorabilia among a brotherhood of friends who shared many adventures.
Greg is survived by his wife, Marlette Larsen Squier; brother-in-law, Hop (Dennis) Hopkins of Missouri Valley; nephews, Chad Hopkins, Terrance (Buc) Hopkins, Wayne Squier, Jr., Michael Squier; nieces, Deana Squier, Melissa Squier, and Andrea Squier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all four of his siblings, Cheryl Squier, Wayne Squier, Mike Squier, and Collen Hopkins; nephew, Jason Squier; plus many family members that settled in the Missouri Valley area.
Throughout the years, Greg enjoyed catch-and-release fishing, a memorable trip to Alaska, the joys and sorrows of being a Chicago Cubs fan, mastering cribbage, taking care of his wife, cooking, music, telling jokes, and time with his friends. Greg was a resourceful man, even making his own bifocals.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Zion Recovery Services, 1500 East 10th Street, Atlantic, IA 50022.