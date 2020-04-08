Gladys Goldie Archer , 88, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Logan.
Gladys was born in Winterset to Roy R. and Lottie E. (Hamblin) McNeley.
Gladys graduated from high school in 1950. She married Albert LeRoy Kingery. He passed away on May 5, 1986. Gladys married Francis Archer Aug. 5, 1988, in Missouri Valley. He passed away in 2010.
Gladys worked for Charles Schneider as a seamstress for over 20 years until retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Christian Church. She was an avid crocheter, for which she won many blue ribbons at the fair. She enjoyed sudoku, books, puzzles, playing cards, and Farkle. Gladys loved all kinds of crafts, and her favorite thing was family gatherings.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Albert Kingery and Francis Archer; sisters, Betty Hardisty, MaryBelle Jungst, and Nora Ware; brothers, Billy McNeley, Lee McNeley, and Dean McNeley; two half-brothers, Russell and Albert; half-sister, Myree Binder; son-in-law, John Degmetich.
Survivors include her children, Patty J. Degmetich of Missouri Valley, Rex L. Kingery and wife, Inge, of Germany, Jerry W, Kingery and wife, Colleen, of Chaptuke, Tenn., Albert L. Kingery Jr. and wife, Mary, of Missouri Valley; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; stepson, Timothy Archer of St. Joseph, Mo.; stepdaughter, Sheri McNeley of Wichita, Kan.; stepson, Steven Archer and wife, Debbie, of Blair, Neb.; stepson, Randall Archer and wife, Kandi, of Missouri Valley; brother, Donald McNeley and wife, Mary, of Wichita, Kan.
Prayer service was Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Ken Fairbrother officiating. Visitation followed until 6 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Graveside Service was at 10 a.m., Monday, March 30, at Magnolia Cemetery.