Gerald “Jerry” D. Thompson, 81, of Forest City, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, March 20, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley.
Memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Duane Thompson, the son of Robert and Rose (Huff) Thompson, was born March 10, 1939. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School. Jerry was married to Alice Gardner and to this union three children were born, Duane, Brian, and Paula. He was employed as a law enforcement officer for the Iowa DOT until his retirement in 2001. On Dec. 3, 1988, he married Shirley Brown Hanna. They made their home in Forest City. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, golfing, and was an avid stock car racing fan.
Gerald was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. He belonged to the Over 50 Club at the Gruis Recreation Area/The Barn south of Buffalo Center.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Sharon Thompson of Missouri Valley; four step-children, Douglas (DeAnn) Hanna of Forest City, Diane (John) Pietig of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Michael (Colleen) Hanna of Rochester, Minn., and Scott (Jennifer) Hanna of Allen, Tex.; nine step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Alice and Shirley; and his three children, Duane, Brian, and Paula.