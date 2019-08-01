George “Skip” O. Moore, 75, of Pisgah, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home.
George was born April 18, 1944, in Little Rock, Ark., to Bennie and Mattie (Crumpton) Moore.
George worked for Associated Curriers Inc. for over 33 years. He married Marcie Blesh in Logan on Nov. 16, 1983.
George enjoyed spending time with his family and dog, Maverick. He enjoyed growing flowers and his garden, watching the hummingbirds and squirrels at the feeders, and maintaining his yard so he could play mini golf.
George is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gene and Danny.
Survivors include his wife, Marcie Moore of Pisgah; children, Carla Moore of Pisgah, Brandi Moore of Omaha, Neb., and Katie Moore McDaniel and husband, Brian, of Junction City, Kan.; and 10 grandchildren.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home of Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.