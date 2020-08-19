Francis Gayle Mathison was born on Aug. 2, 1935, and passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the age of 85. A graveside service with military rites will be held at a later date at the Woodbine Cemetery.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
Top 10 List
-
Driver killed in Highway 75 crash identified
-
One person killed in semi-car accident near Herman
-
Blair volleyball team quarantines after COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Mother seeks answers concerning missing son
-
New educators join Blair Community Schools
-
BCS prepares hybrid option if district must go to 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19
-
Officials: No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting
-
NOTICE OF HEARING IN REGARDS TO THE PROPOSED REPAIRS OF THE HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE DRAINAGE DISTRICT LOCATED IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA
-
New teachers join Arlington Public Schools
-
Blair author, doctor works to empower women